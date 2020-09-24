Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are adding depth to the team’s linebacker roster following a season-ending injury of starting linebacker Anthony Barr.
On Thursday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are signing former Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis to a one-year deal, per his source.
Davis was a starter the past four seasons in Denver. A good get at this stage for the #Vikings, who just lost Anthony Barr to a season-ending pec injury. https://t.co/i9FIyQH46Z
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 24, 2020
Davis, 28, is a six-year veteran of the NFL and is expected to provide depth after Barr tore his pectoral muscle in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.
