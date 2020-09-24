MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman was the victim of a possible chemical attack carried out by her ex-husband during a child custody visit at a Roseville park Wednesday night.
It happened at Central Park on the 2500 block of Lexington Avenue just before 7:40 p.m. The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where tests showed she was exposed to a toxic chemical. It is not clear if the child was affected.
Police arrested her ex-husband Thursday. Later in the day, members of the FBI’s Hazardous Evidence Response Team and the Minnesota National Guard’s 55th Civil Support Team went to Central Park to test the crime scene. They concluded that there was no lingering impact in the area, and the park is safe to visit.
Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call police at 651-792-7008, or submit a tip here.
