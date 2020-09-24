MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) has cleared the homeless encampment at Peavey Park Thursday morning.

According to MPRB, the move is in accordance with a resolution approved by the board commissioners in mid-July, which limits encampment sites and does not allow them to be located in safe school zones.

The Phillips Neighborhood park is located next to K-12 Hope Academy, where in-person classes began on Sept. 2. During recent board meetings, the MPRB said both parents and students requested that the encampment be cleared so students and families can access play equipment, athletic courts and fields.

“We need to begin healing as a city. Cleaning up this park is needed for these kids and all kids in this community. Our children have been through a lot of trauma and they need a place to play,” Board Vice President LaTrisha Vetaw said.

On Aug. 10, the MPRB issued notices to vacate to about 12 tents in the park. Hennepin County staff and St. Stephens have offered assistance, including transportation and connection to spaces at nearby shelters. However, efforts to clear the encampment without the use of law enforcement were unsuccessful.

“Since August 10, we have sought a peaceful disbandment of the camp, as we have disbanded other camps in the park system. The use of law enforcement has been a last resort at Peavey, as it was at Powderhorn Park,” Superintendent Al Bangoura said.

Once the encampment is cleared of people, the site will be cleaned, including abandoned tents, needles and bio-hazard materials.

