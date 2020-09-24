MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you think of cities with the best cup of coffee, what comes to mind?
WalletHub has ranked the best coffee cities in the U.S. Researchers compared 100 of the largest cities in America for their report.
They looked at everything from the number of coffee shops in the city to the average price for a pack of coffee.
They found that Seattle was at the top of the list in this country when it comes to coffee, followed by San Francisco and then Portland, Oregon. Miami and Tampa rounded out the top 10.
Minneapolis placed just outside of the top 10, coming in 11th, just behind Atlanta.
St. Paul, meanwhile, placed 41st.
The city that ranked the worst for coffee lovers was Toledo, Ohio, followed by Laredo, Texas and Greensboro, North Carolina.
