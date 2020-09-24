MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s deja vu for anyone who doesn’t have tickets for the second go-around for the Minnesota State Fair food parade. After the Minnesota State Fair food parade sold out in just two hours, the reprise fall parade has also sold out.
Tickets were available using a lottery system for the parade that takes place Oct. 1-4 and Oct. 8-11.
All vehicles for the fall parade will be following the same 1.5-mile route through the fairgrounds getting to experience 16 food vendors.
This time around, some of the vendors are offering fall-inspired flavors including pumpkin spice funnel cakes and fried Oreos, hot apple cider at The Hangar, deep fried pumpkin and apple pies with cinnamon ice cream at Minneapple Pie, a new vendor added to the fall food parade, and many more.
“We are truly humbled that so many people are looking for a bit of a fair experience in a year without the State Fair, and we regret that we are not able to accommodate all who wished to attend the Fall Food Parade,” the fair said in an email to those in the lottery who didn’t secure tickets.
