MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The West St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 2-year-old child’s stolen custom wheelchair.
According to police, the wheelchair of the child, who has cerebral palsy, was stolen earlier in the week.
“We would really like to get this back to the young man who depends on this daily.,” the police said.
Anyone who sees the wheelchair is asked to contact police.
