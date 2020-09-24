Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old southern Minnesota woman was reportedly arrested nearly Thursday morning after she refused to leave a bar for not wearing a face mask and kicked a responding officer.
KIMT News reports that the woman was arrested around 1:15 a.m. at Charlie’s Pub in Rochester. She had refused to leave the bar after employees asked her to wear a mask.
Police responded and tried to get her to leave, but she kicked an officer in the leg.
The woman, of Rochester, was booked into the Olmsted County Jail pending misdemeanor charges of assaulting an officer and disorderly conduct.
Under Minnesota’s mask mandate, individuals are required to wear face masks inside businesses so as to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
