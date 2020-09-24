Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Six people were hurt overnight after a car chase led to a crash on Highway 169 in the south metro.
Eden Prairie police say the chase started with a traffic stop near the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Valley View Road. Officers tried to stop a stolen SUV, but the driver sped off.
Police gave chase. The pursuit ended in Edina after the SUV crashed on Highway 169, rolling off the Bren Road ramp and colliding with a tree.
Six people in the SUV were injured in the crash; all were hospitalized. Their conditions are not known.
