MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is in custody after allegedly punching a man in a McDonald’s drive-thru in New Ulm and minutes later stealing an SUV with a handgun inside.
The New Ulm Police Department says the McDonald’s assault happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The victim reported that a man walked up to his window while he was in the drive-thru line and punched him in the face, unprovoked. The man then walked away.
About 10 minutes later, an SUV was reported stolen from a nearby gas station. The owner of the SUV told investigators that there was a handgun in glove compartment.
Shortly before midnight Tuesday, Blue Earth County deputies found the stolen SUV on Highway 169, near the Faribault County line. The gun in the glove compartment was missing, police said.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect as a St. Paul man. On Wednesday morning, authorities found him near Amboy after responding to a suspicious person complaint.
Police arrested the St. Paul man without incident. He is being held in the Brown County Jail.
The gun from the glove compartment has yet to be found.
