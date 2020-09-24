MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the pandemic drags on, hunger is a growing problem in our community. But our local pro sports teams are banding together to help and so can you.

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a Wild player? Well now, you can have a taste.

“It’s one thing to sit in the stands and watch a game, its another to be down there and look up into the seats and go wow this is pretty impressive,” Wayne Petersen, Wild Director of Community Relations explained.

Until the end of the month, you can bid on an hour of private ice time at the Xcel Energy Center — signed team jerseys, sticks and pucks. Or lower level tickets to a game, as soon as the CDC allows them with fans again.

All of the proceeds from these virtual auction items go straight to Second Harvest Heartland to battle hunger in our community.

“We were all challenged to come up with some really unique experiences like you said, you can’t buy them — but now you can,” Petersen said.

If hockey isn’t your thing, how about batting practice at Target Field? Or a behind-the-scenes tour at the new Vikings complex in Eagan?

Sports fans can pick up a Kyle Rudolph signed football or a jersey autographed by Karl Anthony Towns while supporting a huge and growing need here at home.

“Certainly with bills mounting some of the first things to go in folks budge is food,” Second Harvest Corporate Development Officer Heather Olson said. “So that’s where we step in.”

Right now, 1 in 8 Minnesotans and 1 in 5 children experience hunger, but they’re not alone. They’ve got the support of everyone’s favorite home teams to make sure we all win as a community.

“We’re all in this together,” Petersen added.

Home Teams vs Hunger will be going through the end of the month. To learn more or donate click here.