The St. Paul Farmer’s Market shared these apple recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Apple Crisp
Apple Mixture
• ½ cup sugar
• 3 tbsp flour
• ¼ tsp nutmeg
• ¼ tsp cinnamon
• Dash of salt
• 5 cups of thinly sliced, pared, tart apples
Peel & core apples. Chop into small cubes, set aside. Mix dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Add apples to dry ingredients. Mix until ingredients are evenly distributed. Spoon into 9 inch pan.
Topping
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• ½ cup firm butter
• ½ cup brown sugar, packed
Mix topping ingredients until crumbly. Layer on top of apple mixture. Bake at 425 for 50 min. Check half way through, if topping is getting too brown, cover with aluminum foil. Let cool and serve.
September Waldorf Salad (from Saint Paul Farmers’ Market Cookbook)
2 cups apples, chopped
¼ cup red or green pepper, chopped
1 stalk celery, chopped
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup walnuts, chopped
In a bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Makes 4-5 servings.
