MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) updated COVID-19’s impact on the state Friday, reporting 1,191 additional positive cases and six more deaths.
According to MDH’s positive case by date data, the additional cases is the largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Notably, there were also over 28,000 tests completed in the last 24 hours, which is among some the highest testing totals so far.
MORE: MDH’s COVID-19 Data
Over 94,100 cases have been confirmed so far, with 10,002 of those being health care workers. There are 84,256 people who have contracted the virus who no longer need to self-isolate.
Meanwhile, the state’s death toll approaches 2,000 with 1,994 confirmed so far, with 1,438 of the deaths being among cases who reside in long-term care settings.
In hospitals on Thursday, three COVID-19 cases were sent to intensive care units (ICU), and two other cases needed hospitalization, but not the ICU. MDH recently altered the way it reports hospitalizations, changing from current hospitalizations to daily cases that are admitted to hospital or ICU.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate — a seven-day rolling average — is about 5% as of Sept. 16, due to data lag.
Over 1.3 million people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19.
You must log in to post a comment.