MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a car involved in hit-and-run in St. Cloud earlier this week that left a cyclist dead.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says that state troopers are looking for a dark-colored 1999-2005 Volkswagen Jetta. A car of that description is believed to have sustained a broken headlight in a crash early Wednesday morning on Highway 23 in St. Cloud, near the 31st Avenue Northeast intersection.
The crash killed a cyclist, 50-year-old Dhanjal Singh, of St. Cloud.
Authorities found part of the suspect Jetta’s headlight/turn signal at the scene. Surveillance video also captured the hit-and-run.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the Minnesota State Patrol at 651-582-1301 or leave an anonymous tip with Tri-County Crime Stoppers (1-800-255-1301).
You must log in to post a comment.