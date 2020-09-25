Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was fatally shot late Thursday night after he entered a home in north Minneapolis and fought with the homeowner.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. at a home on the 1100 block of Irving Avenue North.
Inside, officers found a man with a gunshot wound and tried to help him. Emergency crews brought the man to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died shortly after. His name has yet to be released.
Investigators say the man entered the home, got in a fight with the homeowner and was shot. The homeowner was not arrested.
The Minneapolis police homicide unit is investigating the shooting.
