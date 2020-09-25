Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Douglas County Friday afternoon involving three vehicles.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a crash at 2:16 p.m. on County Road 82, near East Lake Victoria Road Southeast.
There, deputies learned a dump truck blew its tire causing it to cross over into the eastbound lane striking two vehicles – a Chevy truck and a Jeep.
Officials say the drivers of the dump truck and the Chevy were uninjured, and the driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information is provided at this time.
