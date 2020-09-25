Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump plans to return to the battleground state of Minnesota next week.
He is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Duluth International Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, recently visited the Duluth area where he toured a union training center for his first campaign visit in the state.
That same day, Trump visited the Bemidji airport, the first time a sitting president has ever visited the city.
You must log in to post a comment.