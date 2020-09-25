MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Surly Brewing company says it’s reached an agreement on election terms for employees that are seeking to unionize.
In a statement Thursday, the craft brewer also said that the union, Unite Here Local 17, has withdrawn an unfair labor practice charge alleging that Surly moved to close its Minneapolis beer hall in retaliation to workers.
Unite Here now recognizes that Surly has faced significant financial and operational challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the brewery’s statement said.
Last month, Surly announced that its destination beer hall will indefinitely close on Nov. 2. The announcement came just days after workers at the beer hall announced their intention to unionize, sparking allegations of union busting and protests. In response, Surly said the decision to close the beer hall was weeks in the making and not connected to the workers’ efforts to unionize.
In their initial push to unionize, Surly hospitality workers said that concerns over pay and health during the pandemic were key factors in their decision. They are not the only service industry workers in the city to push to unionize during the pandemic. Workers for Tattersall Distilling, Spyhouse Coffee and Fair State Brewing have done the same.
