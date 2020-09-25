MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota’s infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm says the COVID-19 pandemic is just getting started.
During an interview with News Talk 830 WCCO Friday, Osterholm said the pandemic is now in a “fall surge”, and cited college students on campus as one of the reasons.
“It’s exactly what we predicted. We knew that bringing college students back to campus would lead to a substantial surge in transmission,” he said.
Osterholm also said many more students could get infected in the weeks ahead. He also brought up “pandemic fatigue”, which can lead to more people not wearing masks.
According to Osterholm, 90% of the population is still vulnerable to the virus and we’re still in the early days of the pandemic.
