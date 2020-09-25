MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In-person classes at the University of Minnesota resumed this week, but a number of safety protocols are still being considered as the school adjusts to a learning model that takes COVID-19 into consideration.

One of those safety protocols is the potential of moving back spring break.

There is a proposal to move the university’s spring break from March to the week of April 5 or April 12. Students would still have a full week off, but by pushing the break back, they could do remote learning after the break and for the rest of the summer.

“It would be similar to fall semester stopping after Thanksgiving. It think it’s a good idea to do that,” said Gayathri Dileepan, a student at the university.

The reason for the proposal is that students could possibly go to different destinations over break and then potentially bring the virus back with them.

“I think it’s a good idea not to release students to Florida or wherever and then have them coming back bringing germs from elsewhere,” said Tom Steffes, a staff member.

“It is obviously difficult for some people not to have that in-person component. Everyone is doing the best with what they can so it makes sense so far,” said student Lydia Anthony.

Another element of the proposal is that a spring break in April would line up better with some of the school districts in St. Paul.

A vote for the change is expected on Oct. 5.