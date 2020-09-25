MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, is meeting with supporters in Winona Friday, but made a stop at the city’s Fleet Farm the night before.
On Thursday evening, Ivanka Trump posted two pictures at the Fleet Farm, captioned “When in the Midwest!” The picture shows her with a baby Yoda and some Red Vines.
When in the Midwest! 🚜 pic.twitter.com/CgByMGRRrF
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 25, 2020
On Friday morning, she will be participating in a conversation on “President Donald J. Trump’s America First agenda.”
Earlier Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump made a few stops in Minneapolis. They visited with Flora Wesbrooks, who owns Flora’s Hair Designs on the Northside. Her business burned down during the unrest.
Met Flora at her 35 year old small business, Flora’s Hair Design, an American dream that was burnt to the ground.
We are with you and the people of Minneapolis. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/Q9KyE5Ehz1
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 25, 2020
After that, they headed to a hotel near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for a round-table discussion on law enforcement.
During the event, Pence criticized Minneapolis, and other cities, for cutting funding to the police department. He also criticized democratic challenger Joe Biden’s support for it. Biden has denied supporting defunding police.
