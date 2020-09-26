MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Dunn County say two men were injured in a rollover crash Friday night.
Officers were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m. to state highway 170 near 180th Street in Tiffany, Wisconsin on a report of a vehicle crash with an ejected occupant.
Initial investigation indicated a 2005 Chevrolet truck with two male occupants crossed the centerline of the highway and traveled onto the left shoulder, over corrected and then entered the right ditch.
Upon entering the ditch, the truck rolled several times and one occupant was ejected. First responders took the ejected occupant to the hospital by helicopter as he appeared to have life threatening injuries.
Authorities say the other occupant was transported from the scene by ground ambulance; the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
While the crash remains under investigation, preliminary evidence suggests speed and alcohol to be factors, according to the sheriff’s office.
The names of the individuals involved in the crash have not yet been released pending family notification.
