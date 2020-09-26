Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Oak Grove.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash on the 20000 block of Cedar Drive NW near Oak Grove’s railroad tracks. The man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on the road when he crashed.
When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found him in critical condition. Though lifesaving efforts were performed, he was declared deceased at the scene.
The crash is under investigation by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
