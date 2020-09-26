Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 84-year-old man was killed on Friday afternoon after his car hit a semi truck in Wright County.
Authorities say George Edwin Kline of Bloomington was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, heading east on Highway 55 near 10th Street SE. The Mack semi truck was heading west, and the vehicles collided near 10th Street.
The semi truck came to a rest in the northern ditch, while the jeep came to rest in the southern ditch.
A 73-year-old woman was in Kline’s car, but had non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
The driver of the semi truck was taken to Allina Hospital, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
