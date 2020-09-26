Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Four cars collided near Northfield on Friday evening, leaving one man dead.
Officials say a Dodge Dakota, a Subaru Crosstrek, a Mini Cooper, and a Chevy Trailblazer were all traveling southbound when they collided at I-35 and Highway 19.
The driver of the Mini Cooper, 55-year-old Michael Rae Bendel-Stenzel, died. Two other passengers in the car were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The two women in the Chevy Trailblazer were transported to Faribault Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the occupants of the Dodge Dakota and Subaru Crosstrek were not injured.
