MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Despite no fans in the stands this year, the Twins have had an incredible end to their regular season. The team thanked those who stayed loyal from their homes by having a car parade outside Target Field on Saturday.

“When we put this out for people to register, it was filled within a matter of hours,” said Twins Spokesperson Chris Iles. He says they gave away gift bags and hats to each car that came through from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The gift bags were filled with “brats, buns, snacks, hats, memorabilia, everything they need to have that ballpark experience from their couch,” said Iles.

Despite playing their first season in a pandemic with empty stands, the Twins clinched a spot in the playoffs, going into it as the number one team in the American League Central division.

“It makes me miss them so much more. I wish I could be inside,” said Cynthia Martin of Minneapolis, who drove through the car parade.

“I’ve been here since 1960, so I’m a longtime fan,” said Bob Stewart, who went through the car parade sharing his high hopes for a strong finish to the season. “It started with some rough spots, but we smoothed them out, we’re going to be great.”

They also spray painted some cars with Twins emblems and added fans names to a ball wall that will go inside the stadium for the postseason.

“I’m loving every minute of it, this is awesome,” said Colleen LaBelle, who works in guest services at Target Field. She went through this parade just to see her coworkers again.

“We’ve missed our friends and our family at the twins,” said LaBelle, “We miss being here and seeing the family of the players and everybody.”

This was a pre-registered event that you needed tickets to attend.

The Twins wrap up their series with the Cincinnati Reds this weekend with a game on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

The postseason starts Monday, Oct. 5.