MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a shooting in Waite Park Friday that left one injured.

According to the Waite Park Police Department, officers received a call at 4:37 p.m. of a gunshot heard in the 1400 block of 7th Street South.

Upon arrival, officers found shattered glass from a motor vehicle along with shell casings. About an hour later, police learned that a gun shot victim was at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Authorities say the bullet hit the victim in the arm, and they sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe there is no risk to the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police department at 320-251-3281.

