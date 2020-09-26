Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a fire in central Minnesota in the early morning hours Saturday.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls at around 12:37 a.m. of a structure fire near Kensington.
The building was identified as the Midwest Grain Systems building, located at 21000 State Hwy 55 Southwest, according to sheriff’s office.
When the fire department arrived, the building was almost completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene and were eventually able to extinguish the flames.
The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.
