MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of St. Thomas Public Safety says a student was assaulted early Saturday morning near the school’s campus in St. Paul.
At around 12:30 in the morning, officials were notified about the aggravated assault, which took place near the intersection of Summit Avenue and Mississippi River Boulevard at Shadows Falls Park.
According to Public Safety, two university students were walking in the park when they came across a large group of people blocking the path. One person appeared to be under the influence of some kind of drug.
One of the students offered the man some water, but he then threatened to stab the student. He then lunged at the student and hit him in the face, taking him to the ground and placing him in a chokehold.
Two or three others from the group pulled the student off the man and started dragging him while hitting him.
The student was able to run away, but reported hearing five to six gunshots while he was running. The group then fled southbound down Mississippi River Boulevard away from campus.
St. Thomas Public Safety describes the man who lunged at the student as six feet tall, wearing shorts, and not wearing a shirt. They also say he had tattoos on his shoulders and upper arms.
