Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police are investigating two separate shootings Sunday that happened about 90 minutes apart.
A man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound just before 2:30 p.m. inside an apartment building on the 7500 block of Jersey Avenue North.
Then just before 1 p.m., another man was shot, this time at the Shell gas station on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North. His injuries were also described as non-life threatening.
Both victims are being treated at area hospitals. Investigators are still searching for the shooters in both attacks. Police did not comment on the possibility of a connection between the shootings.
You must log in to post a comment.