MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, Minnesota added 1,077 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and four more deaths.
The additional cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 96,734, with 86,252 no longer needing isolation. More than 7,493 people have needed hospitalization since the pandemic began.
The state’s death toll is now 2,008. Of those who have died, 1,445 have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
MORE: Minnesota Health Dept.’s Situation Report On COVID-19
Testing is now at 1,981,100 overall in the state. More than 25,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.
Health officials are monitoring the state’s positivity rate. According to the “Dial Back Dashboard,” Minnesota’s positivity rate has hovered just under 5% since the start of the month, however, on September 10, the positivity rate briefly dropped to 4%. If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
