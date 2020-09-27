CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been arrested on drug and stolen property charges.

Online court documents show Beasley was arrested on Saturday by the Plymouth Police Department for possessing a controlled substance/narcotics and receiving/concealing stolen property.

The Minnesota Timberwolves released the following statement to WCCO regarding the incident:

“We are aware of the situation involving Malik Beasley and are in the process of gathering information at this time”.

This is a developing story, please check back with WCCO for more updates.

