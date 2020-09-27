MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After clinching home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs, the Minnesota Twins on Sunday revealed their 2020 Homer Hanky.
The iconic fan item celebrates “home” in its return for the 2020 postseason.
Fans can purchase their 2020 Homer Hankies beginning Tuesday, September 29 at the Twins Clubhouse Store, select Cub locations throughout Minnesota and online on the Star Tribune Shop. A portion of the proceeds from each sale will go to benefit the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.
“The communal experience of waving a Homer Hanky is a postseason rite of passage for Twins fans, one that will continue in 2020,” said team President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “Nothing can replace a full ballpark, but our organization, and the team on the field, are thrilled to know that Homer Hankies will be flying in living rooms across Twins Territory this fall. We thank the Star Tribune and Cub for helping provide Twins fans a symbol of baseball normalcy in this abnormal year, and we hope to keep the Homer Hankies twirling deep into October.”
The Homer Hanky made its debut for Game 1 of the 1987 American League Championship Series at the Metrodome.
You must log in to post a comment.