MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Demands for racial justice and equality echoed through downtown Minneapolis Sunday, as hundreds turned out in support of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville police shot and killed the 26-year-old woman in March, when officers went to her home looking for someone else who wasn’t there.

As a fan less U.S. Bank Stadium hosted a Minnesota Vikings game Sunday, there was a call for justice just across the street. The rally and march sought to place attention on the importance of Taylor’s life, and the importance of Black lives. Mason Ndow was one of the participants.

“All my friends, they’re watching the game today, so it’s like I gotta be the one to make change,” Ndow said.

The event was organized by the 10K Foundation. Royce White is one of the group’s members.

“I think people have to really decide here and now what they want their lives to be individually, and what their vision for America really looks like, and then decide what it will take to achieve those things,” White said.

The event comes four days after it was announced the police involved in Taylor’s death would not face murder charges.

“The decision seems somewhat of a mockery,” White said.

The protest began with chanting, music and speakers. A woman named Heather brought her family along, including her two children along.

“I think it’s really important we show up united about reforming our justice system, and I think it’s more important that white people show up and ally ourselves with what’s changing in America,” Heather said.

The crowd made their way down 7th Street to the iconic First Avenue concert venue, where flowers were placed on the road. Organizers called the day “Red Sunday.”

“Today is going to represent blood spilled without justice,” White said.

The march stopped at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis with a die-in. Protestors said they would not give up on justice for Taylor.

One of the officers involved in Taylor’s death does face three counts from the raid, for firing into an adjacent apartment.