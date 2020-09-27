Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Kandiyohi County say a missing hunter has been found dead.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of County Road 27 and County Road 5 in Dovre Township for a report of a missing hunter.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 56-year-old Willmar man had arrived in this area to bow hunt and had not been heard from by his family. A ground search was conducted and the individual was found dead, possibly due to a medical condition, on the hunting property.
The victim’s name will be released after the family has been notified.
The incident remains under investigation.
