MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many 911 emergency lines across the United States are impacted by an apparent nationwide outage Monday evening.
WCCO first became aware of the outage at about 6:45 p.m. after being alerted by Minneapolis police. By about 7:15 p.m., service was reported being back online by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office, Brooklyn Park police and Plymouth police.
Law enforcement agencies are urging citizens to stop calling 911 lines to test functionality, as those calls may be impeding actual emergencies.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
