MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest travel holidays, but it may look a little different this year due to the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving. They say travel increases the chances of spreading the virus, so staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.

There are some low risk activities the CDC says are OK like having a small dinner with only people who live in your household. Currently, there is no evidence that suggests handling food or consuming food is associated with COVID-19. The CDC says an alternative to having relatives over for the holidays could be to have a virtual dinner.

If you do choose to meet up with relatives that do not live in your household, the CDC recommends lowering your risk by hosting a small gathering outside. This is still considered a moderately risky activity, but is better than being indoors.

Health officials say instead of going to crowded stores for Black Friday shopping this year, people should shop online rather than in person. They say going to packed malls is considered a high risk activity for spreading or contracting the virus.

There are also other high risk activities to avoid like attending parades, sporting events and using alcohol and drugs, which can increase risky behaviors. The alternative could be to watch sports events, parades, and movie from home instead of going out.

The CDC also released COVID-19 guidelines last week for Halloween coming up.

