MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A north Minneapolis homeowner was arrested last Friday morning after police said he fatally shot an acquaintance in his home overnight.
Initially, the Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Irving Avenue North after a man entered a home, got in a fight with the homeowner and was shot. The homeowner wasn’t immediately arrested.
However, investigators later determined that the two men actually knew each other and this was not a random home invasion-turned-fatal shooting.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s identified the man shot as 23-year-old Dylan Lattery of Owatonna. They say the individual died from multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is ruled a homicide.
The homeowner was arrested Sept. 25 and booked into the Hennepin County Jail, pending possible murder charges. The shooting remains under investigation.
According to police, this is the 60th homicide in the city this year.
