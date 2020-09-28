Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jeremiah Uti, 29, has been missing since Sunday night, and the Itasca County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find him.
He was last seen near Pine Landing Drive in Grand Rapids, wearing tan or khaki pants and a black shirt. He may also be wearing Vans shoes.
Uti stands 6-feet-1-inches tall and weighs about 285 pounds. He has long, black curly hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both of his arms.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Albert Morse with the Itasca County Sheriff’s office at 218-326-3477.
You must log in to post a comment.