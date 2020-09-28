MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump is calling for an investigation of Rep. Ilhan Omar after a right-wing group known for its controversial videos claims it has evidence of voter harvesting linked to Omar.

The video from the group Project Veritas shows a man driving around Minneapolis in July with what he claims are hundreds of absentee ballots for then Minneapolis City Council candidate Jamal Osman. The video was released Sunday night and Trump repeatedly tweeted about it.

This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range! https://t.co/yete31P680 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

The video then presents community activist Omar Jamal claiming, without offering proof, that Omar is paying for harvesting of ballots.

“She uses her money and he is is one of her many people. He is not the only one who works for her,” Omar said.

In a statement, Omar denies the man in the video works for her and says there is zero truth to the Project Veritas claims.

Omar fired back, retweeting the Presidents tweet with a .GIF from a TV show revealing $750, the amount a New York Times story just hours earlier alleged that Trump had paid in taxes in 2016 and 2017.

The video says the man harvesting ballots in the video was violating Minnesota election law that allows a person to only turn in three absentee ballots. However, for the August primary, a court order lifted the three-person limit allowing anyone with the proper identification to bring in an unlimited amount of ballots. The three-ballot limit has been reinstated for the general election.

Minnesota’s U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, who was appointed by Trump, is not commenting.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says it has received no information or cases involving ballot harvesting in any elections held in Hennepin County this year.

Omar Jamal, who makes the claim about Omar’s alleged involvement in the video, told WCCO he would call us back. He did not. WCCO also called now City Councilman Osman’s office and did not hear back.

The Minneapolis Police Department announced Monday that investigators “are in the process of looking into the validity” of Project Veritas’s claims.