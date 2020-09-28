MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig filed a lawsuit Monday to ask the courts to let the 2nd District Congressional race proceed in the November election.
Last week, Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks died. Since the tragedy happened so close to Election Day, and the party has “major party” status, state law requires a special election early next year — but that would mean the seat would be vacant for a short time.
Rep. Craig argues in her lawsuit that the “people of Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District deserve to have a voice fighting for them in Washington.” She alleges that Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is “in clear violation of federal law” by postponing the election, and she is seeking an injunctive relief. Simon’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Craig is running for a second term against Republican Tyler Kistner. His campaign released this statement early Monday evening:
Angie Craig is trying to play politics with Minnesotans’ voting rights. The law in question was passed in a bipartisan fashion with strong support from the Minnesota DFL Party after the tragic passing of Senator Paul Wellstone.
Despite Secretary of State Simon being crystal clear that there will be a special election in February, Angie Craig is trying to rewrite laws to disenfranchise voters. The people in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District will not be fooled.
You must log in to post a comment.