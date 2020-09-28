MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Heads up, coffee-drinkers. Tuesday is National Coffee Day, and several companies are offering discounted brews.
Below is a little list of coffee shops, convenience stores and coffee brands offering deals to celebrate the hopped-up holiday.
Caribou Coffee: Buy any large beverage (including Nitro beverages) get 50% off any bag of pre-packed beans.
Starbucks: Starbucks App users who order a beverage (grande or larger) by using the order ahead feature will receive a free drink loaded to their account for next use. Also, the company is launching its Starland augmented reality game this week, offering players the chance to win free coffee and food.
Dunkin’: Get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.
Peace Coffee: Twin Cities-based Peace Coffee is offering 15% off everything from its website — from bulk beans to brewing gear.
Speedway: Get a free 16-ounce cup of coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Barnes & Noble: Get a free Starbucks tall coffee (hot or iced) at stores with cafes.
Panera: First month free for Panera+Coffee.
