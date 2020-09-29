MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $1,000 reward has been offered in an effort to find the suspects involved in the murder of 22-year-old Warsame Ahmed Hassan last year, and the shooting of another victim, who sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The Bloomington Police Department says the incident began at a house party gone wrong on Nov. 3, 2019. When officers arrived to the scene at 86th Street and Penn Avenue in Bloomington, they saw several people leaving the house and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside.
Authorities transported the men to a hospital, where Hassan later died. An Eagan man was also treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.
Police learned the men were shot following an argument at the large gathering, but have little other information regarding the shooting.
If you have any information about this incident and/or the suspects, you are asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4994 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
