MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — He’s been called “the Bringer of Rain,” but it appears that Josh Donaldson will not be bringing anything — rain or otherwise — when the Twins take the field in the Wild Card round of the 2020 postseason.
The Twins released their roster for their match against the Houston Astros, and Donaldson is not listed. He missed the final two games of the season after suffering a calf injury on Friday.
In the meantime, Byron Buxton is listed on the active roster. Like Donaldson, he missed the last two games of the regular season with injuries during a match with the Cincinnati Reds.
The 34-year-old Donaldson has struggled with injuries this season, appearing in just 28 of the team’s 60 games.
While his numbers haven’t been what the team hoped when they signed him this offseason, the Twins were 19-9 with Donaldson in the lineup this season.
There is hope that he could return if the Twins were to advance past the Wild Card series against the Houston Astros.
You must log in to post a comment.