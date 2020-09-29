Jackson O’Brien, the head barista with Peace Coffee, shared these coffee recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

What You Need

For the pumpkin sauce:

1 lb pumpkin (or butternut, kabocha, delicata squash & sweet potato work too) or 1- 15 oz can of puréed pumpkin

½ cup hot water

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

(or 2 tsp of your favorite pumpkin pie spice)

For the beverage:

¾ cup coffee concentrate

¼ cup pumpkin sauce

½ cup hot milk (or milk alternative)

How To Make It

To roast a pumpkin: cut it in half and place it cut-side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast in a 450° oven for 20 minutes or until a knife pierces the pumpkin skin without resistance.

Let cool and remove seeds and skin from pumpkin. (A 2 lb pie pumpkin should yield 1 lb of pumpkin once roasted, seeded, and skinned. )

Add the pumpkin, hot water, brown sugar, and spices to a blender or food processor and run until a smooth purée is achieved. Pumpkin sauce keeps for 1 week in the refrigerator. You can also freeze it for use later.

To make coffee concentrate: make coffee as you normally would with half the amount of water. If using a pour-over or auto-drip machine, grind the coffee slightly finer if possible.

Heat ½ cup milk in the microwave or stovetop to 140° F, approximately the temp of hot water coming out of your hot water faucet. If foam is desired, whisk vigorously.

Combine hot milk, pumpkin sauce, and coffee concentrate and pour into a 12 oz mug.

Chocolate Hazelnut Latte

What You Need

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp sugar

2 – 4 drops hazelnut extract*

¾ cup coffee concentrate

¾ cup hot milk (or dairy alternative)

*To make your own extract: you will need 1 cup shelled whole hazelnuts & 3 oz neutral high-proof spirit such as Everclear or vodka. Roast hazelnuts on a sheet pan in a 350° oven until fragrant and barely browned, typically between 10 – 15 minutes. Trust your nose, once the kitchen smells richly of hazelnuts, they’re ready. Add to a 1-cup mason jar and fill with the neutral high-proof spirit. Seal the jar and infuse for 2 weeks, shaking occasionally. Strain into a 2-oz bottle with a dropper.

How To Make It

To make coffee concentrate, make coffee as you normally would with half the amount of water. If using a pour-over or auto-drip machine, grind the coffee slightly finer if possible.

Heat ¾ cup milk in the microwave or stovetop to 140° F, approximately the temp. of hot water coming out of your hot water faucet. If foam is desired, whisk vigorously.

Add cocoa powder, sugar, and 1 tsp of the coffee concentrate to the bottom of a mug. Stir until cocoa and sugar are fully dissolved. Add the remainder of the coffee concentrate, the hot milk, and the drops of hazelnut extract. Enjoy!