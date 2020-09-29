MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota say a 36-year-old man was arrested inside a St. Cloud mall on Monday after stealing a pickup truck and leading officers on a chase.
The St. Cloud Police Department says the car theft happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Northway Drive. A lawncare company reported that their pickup truck and trailer had been stolen.
While en route, officers spotted the truck and tried to stop it. However, the man behind the wheel refused to stop and led officers on a chase to nearby Waite Park and back to St. Cloud.
Because the man was driving erratically, St. Cloud police halted the pursuit. But not long after, Waite Park officers spotted the truck at Crossroads Center Mall.
The mall went into lockdown, and employees in Macy’s reported a suspicious man inside. Officers arrested the man, identified as being from Brainerd, for theft and fleeing police.
The man also had several outstanding warrants for theft, burglary, drugs and fleeing officers, police said.
The lockdown at the mall was lifted shortly the arrest.
