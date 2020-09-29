MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been charged in the shooting of a doctor inside an Edina hospital parking lot earlier this month.

According to Hennepin County court records, 33-year-old Matthew Thomas Rush of Minnetonka faces felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the Sept. 14 incident.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Lucinda Peterson of Minneapolis faces felony charges of first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of aiding an offender in connection to the incident.

The criminal complaint says Rush was loitering in the parking ramp of M Health Fairview Southdale hospital on the evening of Sept. 14 prior to the incident. The male victim, later identified as a 45-year-old doctor, then arrived for work. That’s when Rush allegedly approached the vehicle and tapped on the window. He asked to use the victim’s phone and later produced a handgun, pointing it at the victim.

Rush then ordered the victim to “get in the car” and threatened his life. At that point, the doctor grabbed for the gun and the gun discharged, striking the victim in the forehead. The victim fell to the ground and Rush fled the scene. Surveillance video captured a silver vehicle with a large dent driving from the scene.

The victim was able to get inside the hospital, where he was treated for a bullet wound that caused deep lacerations on his forehead and scalp, requiring stitches and staples. He was released a few hours later.

On Sept. 24, investigators were able to link the suspect vehicle to a theft of credit cards incident that occurred the day after the Edina shooting, on Sept. 15. The credit cards were allegedly used at a Walgreens by Lucinda Peterson, who is the registered owner of the car.

Edina police were familiar with Peterson because she was a passenger in a vehicle that fled from police on Aug. 20. The driver of the vehicle was Rush, the complaint said. Investigators then conducted a photo lineup with the victim, and included Rush’s photograph.

The victim identified Rush as the person who shot him in the parking ramp.

Both Peterson and Rush were arrested on Sept. 27 when police spotted Peterson’s car at a hotel in Bloomington.

Location data from cell carriers indicated that both Peterson’s and Rush’s phones were in the area of the Edina hospital at the time of the shooting.

Both could face decades in prison if convicted.