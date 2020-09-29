CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police shot a man in the Phillips West neighborhood following a car crash early Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue at about 6:10 p.m. on a report of a crash. Officers found a vehicle off of the road and encountered the driver, which they say led to an “armed confrontation” where the man was shot.

Wounded, he then fled on foot, and was found soon after hiding under another vehicle. He was arrested, and officers recovered a handgun.

The suspect, who is in his 40s, was taken to Hennepin Health with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No officers or bystanders were hurt. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.

