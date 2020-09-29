Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a garage was struck by bullets Monday night.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department says residents on the 8300 block of Kentucky Avenue reported hearing gunshots around 9:45 p.m. Responding officers were not able to locate any evidence at the time that there had been bullets fired.
However, a homeowner one block away reported finding damage to his garage and his vehicle.
No one was injured in the incident. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the investigation.
No one is currently in custody.
