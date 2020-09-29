Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Tuesday morning involving a pedestrian in northern Minnesota.
Troopers say the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Highway 34, southwest of Detroit Lakes. A Honda Civic was traveling west on the highway when it struck and killed a pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Wadena.
The driver, a 23-year-old North Dakota man, was unharmed. It’s yet unclear if alcohol played a factor in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
