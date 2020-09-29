MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target is bringing back its “Deal Days” next month, going head-to-head with Amazon’s “Prime Day.”

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Tuesday that its event this year will feature hundreds of thousands of items, more than double the amount of deals from last year’s inaugural event.

Another difference: All items will be available across the two-day period, Oct. 13-14.

Target says that shoppers should use the company’s loyalty program, Target Circle, to get access to all the discounts. No membership fee is required, Target notes.

The timing of Target’s Deal Days falls precisely on Amazon’s Prime Day, the internet giant’s two-day mega sale event for paying Prime members.

This year’s Prime Day was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially slated for July.

Now, both Prime Day and Target’s Deal Days will kick off the holiday season.

Factoring in the pandemic risks and the increasing popularity of online shopping, the question arises: Will this year truly mark the end of the Black Friday doorbuster tradition?

Indeed, as part of Target’s announcement Tuesday, it said that its Black Friday deals would run the entire month of November. The company also said that there’ll be one million more deals this holiday compared to last year’s.

Meanwhile, other major retailers have announced early starts to the holiday season. They include Walmart, Best Buy, Macy’s, and Home Depot.